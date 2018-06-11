Henle vs Rusch – who will take the chequered flag and who will eat dust?

Marcel Henle and Henner Rusch are the firm favourites in the open class of Round 3 of the Namibian Enduro championship that will be held this Saturday, 16 June, at Uis. Last year, Henle won this race by a mere 20 seconds. The races start at 09:00 at the old tin mine just outside Uis.

Race organiser, the Enduro Club said the Uis race is particularly challenging as it includes both very technical and very fast sections. Predicting that the podium will be decided by seconds, the club said racers tend to favour either the one or the other set of conditions, leading to nail-biting finishes.

Other riders to watch in the open class are Nickel Visser, Heiko Stranghohner, Kai Hennes and Pascal Henle.

Podium contenders in the master class are Ingo Waldschmidt, Werner Wiese and Joern Greiter while solid racing is also expected from Ronald Geiger and Martin Kruger.

In the Clubman Class all eyes will be on newcomer Quinton van Rooyen jnr who rode a very fine race in the previous event. He, of course, will have to contend with strong competition from proven racers like Oliver Rohrmuller and Jaco Husselman.

The Uis race also has a rookie class where more hopefuls will want to score points to improve their spot in the log. Furthermore, Class 11 accommodates development riders younger than 14.