MeatMa promotes products in the Erongo Region

Meatco’s product brand for the local market, MeatMa, held promotional shows in the Erongo Region recently.

The promotions were aimed at promoting MeatMa products in the region and expanding the presence of the MeatMa range to a vast number of people throughout the country.

Promotions kicked off at Wilson Supermarket in Karibib, a new cash account client that purchases MeatMa’s Chakalaka and Hotchix wors on a weekly basis. Late last month promotions were held at Usakos Meat Market, a new MeatMa client bought the famous Chakalaka wors.

The roadshow then progressed to Arandis Woermann Brock before making a stop at the Arandis Bakery, a new client for a full packed promotional day. OK Mega Swakopmund was also visited as well as Swakopmund and Walvis Bay Metro.

The roadshow also visited Walvis Bay Woermann Brock and the supermarket now stocks MeatMa’s Barbeque wors and purchases five boxes on a weekly basis, an agreement that was not feasible in the past.

According to MeatMa’s Sales Representative Local Markets and Value Addition, Griffith Uahindua, overall the roadshow was a huge success, as large numbers of people familiarized themselves with the variety of MeatMa products available.

“I urge the public to also visit these retail stores when traveling to the coast to support the MeatMa product brand,” Uahindua said.

“These promotions were primarily part of Meatco and MeatMa’s aim to help entrepreneurs at grassroots level to develop and grow their businesses,” Uahindua said.

Meatma is expected to host further promotions in the southern part of the country and dates and venues of the second roadshow will be communicated in due course.