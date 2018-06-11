Skorpion Zinc U/17 Cup slated for August

Skorpion Zinc Namibia and the Namibia Footfall Association (NFA) recently announced that the 2018 edition of the Skorpion Zinc U/17 Championship will be played between 24 and 27 August.

NFA Secretary General, Barry Rukoro on the NFA website said the championship brings together the best of regional U/17, where each region vies to walk away victorious and it gives a platform for the teenagers to be seen and be scouted for national team and club football and that is why they play the game in the first place.

In 2017, Omusati Region made it three out of Skorpion Zinc Under 17 Cup titles as they defeated Erongo in the final at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. Khomas Region were the inaugural winners in 2013.

A brace from Willem Elia and a goal each from Timotheus Petrus and Shiimi Matheus ensured a 4-2 victory for Omusati over Erongo in the final of the 2017 Scorpion Zinc under-17 Cup while Kavango West took third place ahead of Kavango East.

Erongo’ s Prince Tjiueza won the player of the tournament award; Omusati’ s Aron Nghitengeluwa was goalkeeper of the tournament, and teammate Elia Willem was the top goal scorer with eight goals from the 98 scored during the three-day tournament. Kavango East were awarded the fair play award. Petrus Amutenya was voted the official of the tournament.

The NFA and Skorpion Zinc first launched the Competition in 2013 for three years and after a year absence in 2016, in 2017 Skorpion Zinc unveiled N$1.4 Million for 2017 with the competition to be played every year after that, it was announced then.