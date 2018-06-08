26 artists from 6 countries to grace Tulipamwe Exhibition 2018

An exhibition of artworks by international, SADC and local artists, the Tulipamwe Exhibition 2018, will be held at the National Art Gallery of Namibia (NAGN) in the Foyer and Lower Gallery from 15 June until 14 July.

According to the organisors, it has been 24 years since the first Tulipamwe and the spirit of togetherness continues. The 2018 edition of the Tulipamwe has brought together 26 artists from 6 countries to create, learn and share with one another. This year’s workshop is held in the Hardap region, in the south of the country from 1 to 13 June where the amazing environment serves as inspiration and motivation for the artists.

Tulipamwe International Artists Workshop is a programme under the National Art Gallery of Namibia, and is a vital component in the development of local artists, creating collaborative efforts among artists and contributes to the development of local’s creative economy.

The artists work in a range of media including wood, stone, paint, paper, clay and metal. Collaborations are actively encouraged during the Tulipamwe workshop as a means of developing individuals and their styles.

The outputs of this workshop will be exhibited at the National Art Gallery of Namibia from the opening at 18h00 on Friday 15 June until 14 July.

The exhibition will showcase the diversity of work created on the workshop as well as experimental and works in progress. The workshop included many established as well as emerging Southern African artists and the exhibition will reflect this range.