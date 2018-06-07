Biltongfees festival launched – event to be held under a new name and logo

Standard Bank Namibia launched the 2018 Biltongfees and Autoshow this week and the event will be held at the Trustco Sports Field on the 3 and 4 August, under a new name and logo.

Cecelia Hagen-Cloete, Vehicle Asset Financing, New Business Manager at the Bank said this year they intent to take the event to the next level on every front, with a new name, look and feel.

“This year we have creatively selected performances to be inclusive and truly resonate with visitors to the event, but as we all know what is a truly exceptional event without good food and drinks, therefore offering visitors a fantastic selection of foods to choose from and of course, the best Biltong in the country,” she said.

She added that this year will be bigger and better than ever before with the launch of new models in the motoring industry and driving pleasure with super specials will be guaranteed for visitors not only to view the cares but also to drive one.

According to Hagen-Cloete tickets are available via WebTicket at an affordable price of N$80 for adults and N$40 for children and a family combo, for N$200 for 2 adults and 2 children.