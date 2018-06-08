Suzuki retains Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy – 2018 Swift lands in SA

The new Suzuki Swift has landed in South Africa after making waves abroad, winning awards such as the RJC Car of the Year in Japan, the Scottish Compact Car of the Year and being named a top three finalist of the World Urban Car of the Year.

The vehicle is available immediately at Suzuki dealers across South Africa.

“The all-new Swift has big shoes to fill. It follows on two generations of our most popular model, which had sold over 19,000 units to date. In fact, the previous Swift was so popular that it reached its peak sales volume of 2966 units in 2017, the last full-year in which it was sold,” said André Venter, divisional manager for sales and marketing at Suzuki Auto South Africa.

“But judging by the new model’s sales performance abroad, we believe that the Swift brand is in good hands and that it will continue to delight customers and driving fans alike,” says

For the 2018 model, Suzuki’s designers have integrated and reinterpreted this visual signature and added new styling elements such as rear door handles in the C-pillar. This makes the new model both completely new and completely Swift.

The all-new Swift has also retained its predecessor’s strong shoulder line, which has been redesigned to be both bolder and less angular.

Inside the cabin, Suzuki has retained the Swift’s “driver first” design philosophy, while further improving the quality and tactile feel of the cabin materials.

All versions of the new Suzuki Swift are equipped with air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, power steering and remote central locking. All models also have a tilt-adjustable steering column, a detailed information display that includes information such as fuel consumption and range, and a security alarm and immobiliser.

On the GL-models, Suzuki adds an audio system with Bluetooth-connectivity and USB socket, steering wheel controls for the audio system and electrically adjustable side view mirrors.

All versions of the new Swift have ample storage spaces inside the cabin, including two front and one rear cup holder, side door pockets, a console tray box, glove box with lid and a passenger seat pocket. The rear doors have additional bottle holders.

Meanwhile, Suzuki South Africa will retain the Swift’s very popular K12M engine, which is renowned for its durability, reliability and frugal fuel consumption.

The new Swift’s fuel consumption is rated at 4.9 litres per 100 km in a combined cycle, giving it a real-world range of over 750 km on its 37-litre tank.

The Suzuki Swift will be available in three model derivatives. The GA-model offers an attractive entry-price to the range and is still equipped with a range of creature comforts, such as air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors and two airbags.

The all-new Suzuki Swift is available in six colours, namely Premium Arctic White, Metallic Silky Silver, Metallic Magma Grey, Premium Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, and the return of the popular Metallic Lucent Orange.

All models are sold with Suzuki’s acclaimed 5-year / 200 000 km mechanical warranty and a 2-year / 30 000 km service plan.