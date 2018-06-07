Women in Business financial package introduced by local bank

Bank Windhoek this week introduced its new Women in Business financial solution, which focuses on the investment in women-owned and run businesses.

Managing Director of the Bank, Baronice Hans, said that women are a powerful force in the local economy and a smart choice for businesses to invest in.

According to Hans, with the new offering, customers will get a Women in Business Current Account, one or more Savings Purse Accounts to cater for her various savings needs, tailored insurance benefits, free access to digital payment solutions, free travel insurance and access to our new Bank Windhoek Visa Credit Card product. The offering also introduces a bundled fee structure.

“Women who own and manage businesses have complex and diverse needs, and so often have to juggle many balls whilst in high heels. We want to be the financial services provider that helps you navigate these competing priorities without separating these complementary roles that require dynamic responses,” Hans said.

Hans stressed that the women who own their own businesses who choose to switch to the Women in Business financial solution or new customers taking up the solution will get a minimum of one Savings Purse designed to save for future savings goals; whether it is for her wedding, a holiday, a large purchase item or a child’s school fees.

“These Purses also carry favourable interest rates. Customers have the option to add as many purses they deem necessary,” Hans added.

Bank Windhoek’s new Credit Card offering also has added benefits as part of the Women in Business financial offering. The Bank Windhoek Visa Credit Card gives clients flexibility and offers a 55-day interest free period on all transactions, free travel insurance and airport lounge access for Platinum Credit Card holders.

“According to the Global Banking Alliance for Women, we have seen that worldwide, women make or influence up to 80% of household buying, that 33% of private businesses are owned and operated by women and that 80% of women-owned small and medium sized entrepreneurs with credit needs are unserved or under-served,” Hans said.

Baronice Hans is the Namibian Businesswoman of the Year 2015.