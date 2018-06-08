MTC launches consumer engagement strategy – interactive show to go live

By Natasha Jacha

Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), this week launched MTC Interact, a consumer engagement strategy.

According to the MTC management, the strategy seeks to enlighten customers and stakeholders about MTC issues such as customer services, data pricing, shareholding issues, company new business strategy and realignment efforts to be able to continue sustaining the business model and serving the divergent needs for the 2,4 million customers.

As from 27 June, the MTC Executive Management will be airing the MTC Interact Show live on national TV.

During the airing, the MTC EXCO team will be discussing not only the strategic initiatives but also issues that the customers experience. And this will give the 081 Nation an opportunity to directly engage the company’s top executive on pertinent matters affecting them as well as use of the opportunity to ask questions to the company management.

Meanwhile, the Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC, Tim Ekandjo said that they are constantly encouraged to come up with new and better ways of doing things, which made them earn the title “Leading Telecommunications Company in Namibia and remaining relevant and obedient to the needs of our valued consumers is a top priority”.

Caption: Thinus Smit (MTC’s Acting CEO), Tim Ekandjo (MTC’s Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs), Patience Kanalelo (Head: Corporate Legal Service), Alvin Korkie (MTC’s Chief Commercial), and Licky Erastus (MTC’s Chief Technology Officer).