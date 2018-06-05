MTC in search of new advertising agency – part ways with Weathermen & Co

Mobile Telecommunications Limited, MTC and Weathermen & Co, on Wednesday in a joint statement announced that their relationship had come to an end.

Human Capital and Corporate Affairs Officer at MTC, Tim Ekandjo said that MTC will with immediate effect re-advertise the Advertising Agency tender and allow the process to take due course in search for another advertising agency as necessitated by the fact that MTC is in the process of revamping its marketing strategy.

Thanking Weathermen for their dedicated service following their appointment in June 2017, Ekandjo said: “We are extremely thankful for having partnered with Weathermen and our brand has benefitted immensely from their creative genius, but it is time to move on and we wish them well”.

Commenting on the separation, Leon Crous, MD of Weathermen & Co thanked MTC for entrusting them with the brand.

According to the statement after numerous discussions, both parties agreed that it is time to move on.