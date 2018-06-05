Help at the push of a button – E.M.A watch to revolutionise emergency response situations

ATA International Namibia launched their new emergency device, the new E.M.A. Watch to the public, after more than one year of intense testing all over the country at the recently concluded Namibia Tourism Expo 2018.

The device features an SOS button; fall detection; medication reminder; GPS & GPRS detection of the emergency location; 24/7 emergency assistance; an immediate contact to the E.M.A. Control Centre where the client is directly connected to an Emergency Care Practitioner and much more.

The acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Mrs Petronella Masabane, honoured Emergency & Medical Assistance (E.M.A.) with launching the watch to the public, corporate world and media.

According to ATA international, the E.M.A. watch is your Emergency Assistance System and the innovative safety product is suitable for both old and young as well as for home, business and travel use.

ATA- International Training Namibia provies Total Healthcare and Emergency Management Solutions, reaching industry benchmarks through quality driven and cost effective packages aimed at hospitals, fire and rescue, emergency services, mining, oil & gas, military, infrastructure and construction industries and for the public.