Young entrepreneur helps people shed-off excess weight to prevent chronic diseases

Corporate Branding and Marketing Manager at Agro Marketing and Trade Agency (AMTA), Meke Namindo, has seen how people in the country are becoming excessively obese each year, which is resulting in the prevalence of preventable chronic diseases.

It is through this that she decided to open her own business, Mekenificent – a local wellness service, which she aims to help coach and teach people to transform their weight and stay healthy.

Meke said she has worked for two years on a programme/guide to assist people lead healthier lifestyles.

“I created the programme because people needed an intervention on taking better care of their health, now it is here and it will help employees and families with their fitness and weight and in just 31 days and people can start to feel and see a difference,” she explained.

The programme/guide comes with a 31 day calendar helping users with what to eat daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, a healthy shopping guide to help you make smart choices when in supermarkets, it comes with workout guides and videos to show you proper techniques to do your workouts to get the results you seek and with a measuring tape for you to track your records.

“The programme is easy as it has 100% local products which are readily available in the country which any busy body or traveler can access at home or at work,” she said.

According to Meke, she has managed to help different clientele to shed off as much as 9.5 to 30 kg through her fitness/wellness programmes.

“Mekenificent Wellness programmes are here to help you stay motivated, even if you do not have the resources to implement a complete wellness programme, there are several things you can do that show you value your health,” she concluded.

Caption: One of the product s offered by Mekenificent to help with the weight loss programme