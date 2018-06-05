Training sessions to improve the quality and services of estate agents

Bank Windhoek collaborated with the Association of Estate Agents in Namibia (AEAN) and hosted about 200 Real Estate Agents for a one-day training session, in Swakopmund and Windhoek respectivel, last week.

The training sessions aimed at improving the quality and services of estate agents and were facilitated by international motivational speaker, real estate strategist and business coach, Trevor Gaw.

Gaw has over 36 years’ experience in the real estate industry and has worked in 18 intercontinental countries during the course of his career.

“The four critical pillars are: passion, work ethic, a positive mind-set and systems. Most people come into this industry thinking that they know it all but get surprised when they lose it all in a single moment. Therefore, keeping up with the trends and regulation, is the only way to make it in this industry,” Gaw said at the event.

The next training session is scheduled to take place on 17 August 2018 in Windhoek. Renowned business speaker, Ed Hatch, from the United States of America will address the event.

“We are delighted to have partnered with AEAN for this two-day event. We understand that the real estate market is challenging. Thus, estate agents need the training to keep up with the constant shifting marketing trends. Well-trained estate agents, will allow the industry to be self-sustainable in the long run,” said Bank Windhoek’s Property Finance Sales Manager, Nancy McNab.

The AEAN is a professional body representing and protecting the interests of Namibian estate agents. The institution has over 100 registered members who are offered regular training. Registered members also receive the latest information on the property market and trading skills.