Polana Cookbook website launched – submit and get easy recipes online

Local premier pasta maker, Pasta Polana, last week launched the Polana Cookbook, a custom website designed to provide endless inspiration in the kitchen.

The website provides for an interactive experience and allows users to rate and share the recipes they try.

Users can submit their own pasta recipes on the website, provided the they utilise Pasta Polana products such as macaroni, spaghetti, tagliatelle, elbows, shells, fusilli, penne and pasta rice.

The Cookbook, can be accessed through a mobi site on a smart phone or desktop and allows users to search recipes using the type of ingredients they have readily available.

According to Ashante Manetti, spokesperson of Namib Mills, the Cookbook will offer locals something that is truly local as the ingredients used in the recipes are available in Namibia.