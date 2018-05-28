Out of this world exhibition to be showcased at the Franco-Namibia Centre

Internationally renowned artist, Brigitta Volz will be in the country to assist her friend, travel book author, Konny von Schmettau, with her charity project, “Artist for Charity” in the north.

During her visit, Brigitta’s ‘Research of the Invisible’ exhibition will be showcased on 15 June until 6 July at the FNCC.

Brigitta works with bark prints a technique which is unique in the world as innovative as lined to ancient traditions. Her complex technical process enables he to evoke a new dimension throughout the question of the invisible.

She prints the structures of bark with organic oil colour and the complex technical process enables her to evoke a new dimension throughout the question of the invisible. She shows faces and fascination being which are only know through old fairy tales and stories.

Briggitaa challenges the logical mind with her art work because everyone will see a world which has formed almost by itself which people thing of as invisible and it is quite obvious that these shapes cannot form by pure coincidence.

She worked on the project with Konny who re-discovered with an exhibition team the hidden and long forgotten signature by Livingstone in August 2016.

The two artist have selected magic trees in the North to work with and the screening of the exhibition will be held on the 6 Jul to close off Brigitta’s exhibition.