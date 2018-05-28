Reusable Palesa pads penetrate market – provide a sustainable solution to keeping the girl child in school

By Natasha Jacha

Sanitary wear for school girls in the country has always been a burden with statistics revealing that only 17% of female living in rural areas have access to improved sanitation facilities.

Through these shocking statistics, a South African manufacturing company, Palesa Pads entered the local market in February, with the aim to assist the girl child acquire adequate sanitary wear.

The word Palesa means flower in Sotho and Silozi, and through the name the company seeks to create ‘gardens with flowers’ for the girl child.

In an interview recently with the Economist, Palesa Pads, Distribution Manager, Christina Saunderson said the company is committed to provide a sustainable solution to help keep a girl child in school.

The Palesa kit contains 6, 9 or 12 reusable pads plus a bucket and cleaning materials to wash the pads. The idea of the bucket is to soak the pads and to shake it like a home-made washing machine, said Saunderson.

“In our experience of rural life there is usually not a spare “thing” available, much less a bucket, which is a valuable item is communities where girls are required to fetch water for the household from a communal tap,” she added.

According to Saunderson the company mainly aims at donating these pads to girls in schools, orphanages and also create employment by their system of entrepreneurship.

“Being in the reusable pad business we are inconstant contact with various charities who are

trying to supply pads to girls in their respective areas,” she added.

Palesa has various kits available for distribution in the less fortunate communities. “We also sell Flo Kits which contain everything a girl needs to start her journey through menstruation,” she explained.

Saunderson said that the pads are durable, washable and can last up to 5 years with good care. “And the shaping of such nature that is easy for producing large quantities, they have 4 absorbencies available which are Mini, Midi, Maxi and, Mega,” she added.

Meanwhile in the local market Palesa seeks to strengthen its standards and consistency in the business and has encouraged the different communities to approach them.