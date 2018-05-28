Pensioners encouraged to submit certificates of existence in order to receive full benefits

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services requested all its pensioners to submit their Certificate of Existence Forms.

As part of the pension benefit, the Fund offers monthly pension pay-outs to former employees of participating employers that have retired in the Fund.

Senior Officer: Information and Marketing, Julianus Rukamba in a statement said the main objective of the Certificate of Existence exercise is to effectively manage the pensioner’s money by verifying the pensioners living status, and to continue paying the pension benefit.

“It is important that the forms are completed and submitted to the Fund before the 30 June every year,” added Rukamba.

According to Rukamba the Certificate of Existence exercise ensures that the pension benefit is paid to the correct receiver.

“Failure to prove existence will result in the pension payment suspension. The Certificate of Existence Forms have been mailed in March 2018 to all of the pensioners for completion. In addition to this, the pensioners who do not have the form can contact the Funds’ office, and the forms are also available on the Funds’ website, www.rflaun.com.na ,” he added.

Meanwhile the Fund reminded all its pensioners that the proof of existence period ends on 30 June every year and appreciates those that have already submitted their forms to avoid suspension.

The Retirement Fund for Local Authorities and Utility Services was established in 1992 as a Defined Contribution Pension Fund in terms of the Pension Funds Act, No24 of 1956 with a mandate of contributing to the socio-economic upliftment of the current and former employees of all participating local authorities and their associated entities.