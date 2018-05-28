Local game translocated to DRC via Port of Walvis Bay

The Port of Walvis Bay recently handled 205 wild animals destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The animals were transported on the El Nino vessel which is primarily used to export frozen fish from Walvis Bay to the DRC, according to a statement from Namport this week.

The animals which include nyala, eland, impala, hartebeest, oryx and waterbuck, were captured on various game farms in the country while the Blesbuck was imported from South Africa, will be released into strictly non-hunting reserves which are used for tourism and nature education purposes in DRC, the statement highlighted.

According to Namport the translocation was done by Wildlife Vets Namibia, a company with many years of wildlife veterinary experience in game capture and translocations.

Dr Ulf Tubbesing from Wildlife Vets Namibia, said although animal on animal and trauma is not always avoidable, we always do everything in our power to minimise animal suffering, injury or mortality during the transportation process.

“Experts decided that the translocation via the Port of Walvis Bay was the best and most stress free option for the captured animals. Feeding and giving water to the animals is also much easier and effective via the vessels as compared to the road,” the statement read.

Acting Commercial Executive at Namport, Immanuel !Hanabeb, said Namport will continue to support the initiatives of government by availing resources and skills whenever it is required to do so.

“We not only offer our clients a good customer experience but our prices remain affordable in these times,” he added.