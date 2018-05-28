Statistics Agency appoints deputy Statistician General

The Board of the Namibia Statistics Agency announced the appointment of Ottillie Mwazi as the new Deputy Statistician General with effect from 1 June.

Mwazi has an excellent record of accomplishments in the field of ptatistics provision in Namibia stretching back to 1992. Before her appointment, she served as Deputy Director for Spatial Data, Surveys, Cartography and Regional Affairs and climbed through the ranks and was later appointed as Manager for Surveys and Field Operations in the same institution.

She holds a Masters of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Science in Physics / Mathematics, and a Postgraduate Certificate in Management Studies. She is currently reading for a PhD studies in Business Administration.

“The Board took confidence in appointing Mwazi as Deputy Statistician General because of her extensive knowledge in statistics that spans over 20 years. Her experience will most definitely assist the agency in reaching new heights,” said Statistician General, Mr Alex Shimuafeni.