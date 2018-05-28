One cow or kudu will last for a long time – Feeding initiative appeals for aid

The Physical Action Youth (P.A.Y) which feeds 120 children everyday in the disadvantaged socities is appealing to the public, government organisations and private companies for support in order to continue with their feeding initiative.

PAY Theatre Coordinator and Fundraiser, Sandy Rudd this week said a donation of one cow or kudu will last for a long time.

“Five bags of rice will go a long way to feed the children, therefore if your social responsibility are of your organisation can help financially that too will be a great help, because all help is needed,” she added.

The P.A.Y feeding programme exists to alleviate childhood hunger by providing children with a nutritious lunch and two sandwiches at the end of the day every weekday.

The initiative also constantly approach family members, friends and partners to try to keep the feeding programme going because low income or unemployed families can not afford healthy good food.

P.A.Y is a programme endeavour to address the physical, academic, personal development and community involvement of today’s youth with a commitment to improving and empowering them to participate in building the future of the country.

The programme which is a community based strategy also helps support and facilitate the healthy development of youth in an at risk context in low-income neigbourhoods.

They provide a safe, supervised after school environment for youth and helps decrease juvenile crime, teenage sexual activity and substance abuse.

Apart from the youth, the community at large also benefit from P.A.Y, as the programme provides an opportunity for support and volunteerism, thereby enabling all Namibians to take ownership of the future of their communities.