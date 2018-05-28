Brave Warriors determined to reach semifinals of Cosafa Cup

It will be equal perking when the Brave Warriors takes on rivals Zambia at the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) Cup quarterfinals on 2 June, 15h00, at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane, South Africa.

Brave Warriors captain, Ronald Ketjijere in a statement said his team is determined to reach the semifinals against a Zambian side which has called up its strongest squad.

“We both preparing for our meeting in September in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers and this match on Saturday will be huge. I knew Zambia will bring a strong team and our technical team have done their homework, we just need to execute our plan to perfection on match day. Zambia plays a lot with wing-play,; going wide and crossing and that also happed at CHAN when we faced them and our new system will counter that we are confident we can do well,” he said.

Gome, Gebhardt and Haoseb’ s absence on Saturday will not break the team’s plans at all, Ketjijere added

“The coach has been planning without these players all this time because of the situation they are in and the players in camp know they are not replacement for anyone but fighting for their own places in their national team and so they are ready to play and do best on Saturday. We will surely miss their experienced but the team is ready to do the job and be counted as well” asserts the 2015 Cosafa Cup winning captain,” he said.

Namibia won the COSAFA Cup in 2015, before claiming the Plate competition on home soil the following year. They again made the Plate decider in 2017, but this time lost to hosts South Africa.

The following players travelled to Polokwane from Pretoria where they have been base d since Saturday: Ratanda Mbazuvara (African Stars), Maximillian Mbaeva (Golden Arrows),Ferdinand Karongee (Tigers) Vitapi Ngaruka (Black Africa), Tiberius Lombard (Lusaka Dynamos), Donovan Kanjaa(Young African) Riaan Hanamub ( Orlando Pirates), Charles Hambira (Tura Magic) Emilio Martin and Dynamo Fredericks(Black Africa), Ronald Ketjijere (African Stars), Gustav Isaak, Absalom Iimbondi( Tigers) Ikuaterua Hoveka(Young African), Marcel Papama (UNAM ) Willem Pinehas, (Eleven Arrows), Deon Hotto( Bloemfontein Celtic) Panduleni Nekundi( African Stars),Itamunua Keimuine(Tura Magic).