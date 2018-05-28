Paratus’ M4 Solutions Suite to drive operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction

Visual OSS and BSS software solutions for telecommunications service providers, Mapcom has announced that Paratus Africa has begun the implementation of its M4 Solutions Suite to accelerate the service fulfilment process and manage the planning, buildout, and maintenance of their broadband network.

Paratus delivers products and services to 22 African countries. It has fully licensed and operational offices in Namibia, Angola, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and South Africa.

By utilising Mapcom Systems’ award-winning M4 software, Paratus will have visibility to its entire network and additional relevant data from third-party vendors in one system, thus enhancing business intelligence and cross-departmental collaboration.

Paratus CEO Barney Harmse said Mapcom Systems is the perfect partner to help drive operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction while easily identifying increased revenue opportunities using geographic data visualisation.

With a geographically-correct network OSS, Paratus will be more responsive to profitable opportunities and market conditions, while effortlessly fulfilling automated, company-wide reporting requirements.

“Paratus has an aggressive expansion plan and infrastructure rollout strategy, we have already invested in excess of N$150 million on infrastructure in Namibia over the past 2 years and continue to invest. More than N$100 million alone has been invested in fibre infrastructure from March 2017 to February 2018,” he explained.

Harmse said Paratus is a carrier-of-carriers throughout the region and it is important that the international operators have peace of mind when they trust the Paratus Group to deliver products and services to them.

“We have been providing services on our infrastructure to many reputable international telco operators in Africa. Mapcom’s M4 Solutions Suite will play a critical part in our network’s integrity and health, as we deliver a world-class service to world-class operators,” he added.

Utilising Mapcom Systems’ Data Integration Engine, data will seamlessly be integrated from other systems of record into M4 to allow centralised operations management and allocation of resources to efficiently handle dynamic business challenges, such as locate requests across multiple countries and more.

“We have taken up the challenge of bandwidth provisioning in light of the enormous growth prospects across the continent. The exponential growth of the internet throughout Africa, according to statistics, has the entire African continent’s Internet growth calculated at an average of more than 7000% between 2000 and 2017,” he said.