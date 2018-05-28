MultiChoice Talent Factory for the creative industry launched

MultiChoice introduced their new corporate social value initiative, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) earlier this week.

The initiative will focus on positively impacting the technical and professional value chain in the film and television industry across the continent.

MultiChoice have realised that the African Development story has always been defined by investment in the vast mineral wealth on the continent, leaving the creative industries to fend for themselves on the fringes of economic development for far to long.

MultiChoice saidthat it is for this reason that they have identified an opportunity through which to make a difference, an opportunity which speaks to young, passionate emerging filmmakers, an opportunity which puts African storytelling at the centre of the African development story. An opportunity that will be sustainable and impactful over time and an opportunity that brings together important business partners and profesisonal, relevant stakeholders, critical industry and regulatory policy makers, recommitting all of them to enriching lives.

MultiChoice explained that the initiative offer a 12 month intensive training programme, founded on the reality that Africa needs more technically and operationally skilled professionals in the film and television industry.

Therefore the programme will establish three regional film academies and potential students will be welcomed from the youth market and a curriculum will be developed in partnership with relevant local and international industry experts.

“The accredited programme will train 20 students per region, delivering a contingent of 60 emerging filmmakers and creative per annum, with much needed hands-on and immersive experience, adding value and skills to the film and television industry,” the company emphasized.

The graduates are expected to contribute to both the local content and talent pool, producing films that will be showcased on local channels across the MultiChoice Africa platform.

“We are excited and inspired by the many stories yet to be told, as we prepared to welcome the most deserving, young emerging, passionate filmmakers into these academies and this is long overdue in Africa and MultiChoice Africa is proud to champion this moment,” concluded the company.