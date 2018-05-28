Walvis Bay Port continues to deliver as logistical gateway for trade

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) recently received two transformers from India valued at the purchase price of N$40 million at the Port of Walvis Bay enroute to Ruacana.

With the recent arrival of the equipment it is evident that the port remains a vital role player in the transportation of goods via sea, according to Namport.

According to Namport, strategically located half way down the coast, with direct access to principal shipping routes, Walvis Bay Port is a natural gateway for international trade. The Port of Walvis Bay is the country’s largest commercial port, receiving approximately 3,000 vessel calls each year and handling about 5 million tonnes of cargo.

In a statement Namport said the transformers will be used at Nampower’s newly built 330 kv line sub-station which will run from Ruacana which will supply electricity to the northern (Oshakati and Ondangwa) regions of the country.

The 142 ton transformers which were built in India will travel over 1000 km to their destination on road for the next 3 days.

“With Ruacana power station being the second largest station after Van Eck power station there was a dire need to get new transformers hence this purchase, said Kondjeni Nghitevelekwa, Senior Engineer: Transmission Projects, Nampower,

He further said that this was part of the master plan which is to retire old transformers and replacing them with units that have a higher capacity.

“Namport remains committed to providing all services at its disposal to assist the Namibian community in trading via its ports said,” Namport’s Immanuel! Hanabeb, acting Executive: Commercial.

Caption: Gert Langeveldt (Megatron Engineering Namibia), Roual Spangenberg (Megatron Engineering Namibia), Kondjeni Nghitevelekwa (NamPower Project Manager), Anthony Hearn (AWH Rigging & Plant Hire), Dries Oberhelzer (Megatron Engineering Namibia), Wilfried Shihepo (NamPower), Toini-Nangombe Akweenda (NamPower) & Nyambe Malambo (NamPower).