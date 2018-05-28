Local brew competition gives hope to future home owners

By Natasha Jacha

From being a Tangwana shack dweller to owning a two-bedroom house, Helena David’s dream finally came true after 20 years of hard work.

Helena, a 54 year old mother of three, had been living in a shack in the Oshikoto Region and over the years saved up in anticipation of owning a house of her own she could call home.

Recently her dreams turned into reality through the Namibia Breweries brand, King Lager ‘Win a House’ competition, which she entered in 2017, with only N$180,000 from her savings. Through the competition Helena managed to bag a whooping N$500,000 on top of her saving to construct the house she had always dreamed of.

The emotional Helena after receiving her winnings explained how for the past few years she struggled to become a home owner and when she was about to give up, the King Lager competition revived her dream.

“Winning this competition gave me a renewed hope in my life and faith in humanity. And my life has changed together with that of my husband and children,” she added.

King Lager Manager, Samanthe Heyns said the construction on the house awarded to Helena as overall winner of the campaign started on 8 March and was completed on 18 May. The official handing over of the house took place on 23 May.

“We are proud that we made this competition possible and granted Helena the opportunity to have a better life with her family by winning this competition.

O&L Group Manager: Corporate communications, Roux-che Locke said that, the fact that she has been saving for 20 years to own her own house is just a confirmation that she was deserved the fantastic prize.

“I am extremely excited for the David family and I am sure this is enough reason for them to be inspired to continue chasing their dreams and achieve even greater things in life going forward,” Locke added.

Meanwhile, Helena who is grateful to NBL and King Lager in particular for the invaluable gift, said she can now cook a sumptuous meal in her kitchen for her family, appreciate the privacy of a bed-and-bathroom and enjoy making memorable moments with her family in the comfort of their living room.

Caption: , Helena David cuts the ribbon to her new home in the company of NBL MD, Wessie Van Der Westhuizen.