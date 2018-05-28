20th Edition of Tourism Expo to kick off this week

Travel and tourism enthusiasts and operators will be hosted at the country’s annual Tourism Expo and Motor Show which will be held at the showgrounds from Wednesday, 30 May to 2 June.

The Expo will be open to the public from Thursday, 31 May until Friday, 1 June, from 12:00 to 20:00, and on Saturday, 2 June from 11:00 to 18:00.

The event takes place under the theme “Small things matter” and is organised by Namibia Media Holdings (NMH), supported by the Namibian Tourism Board and other local and foreign tourism organisations.

The expo aims to provide a platform for Namibia’s hospitality industry to promote and market their products and services to all involved in the industry, including the general public.

According to the organisers exhibitors include local, regional and international tourism-related establishments such as travel agencies, airlines, lodges, hotels, direct suppliers to the hospitality industry, and representatives for food and beverages companies.

“There will also be interactive cooking demonstrations, food, beer and wine tasting events.

Workshop sessions will discuss “Small things matter”, conservation, service delivery, small town tourism, responsible tourism, and technology,” they added.

Last year , the event had around 20,000 visitors and the expo also experienced an increase in the number of foreign exhibitors, especially from neighbouring countries.