Power utility to spend N$7 billion on transmission infrastructure expansion

Power utility, NamPower this week said it will over the next five to seven years, spend over N$7 billion on the Transmission Infrastructure Expansion Programme.

The Transmission Master Plan is aimed at the continuous maintenance and upgrade to NamPower’s transmission infrastructure, while expanding it to accommodate the growing electricity demand and generation integration in the country.

In a statement the firm said that in its effort to upgrade its infrastructure, two transformers from India, recently arrived at the Walvis Bay Harbour.

According to NamPower, the transformers have a voltage ratings of 330/132/22kV and 80 MVA capacity and the 71 tons (each) transformers, which are being transported by road, are headed to the new Hippo Substation next to Ruacana Power Station.

“The new transformers will replace the existing aging 330/66/22kV, 40 MVA capacity coupling transformers, which have reached their end of life of more than 30 years at the Power Station,” the firm said.

The new transformers have a larger capacity of 80 MVA, to cater for the increased demand in the northern central area, and to maintain redundancy, NamPower added.

Meanwhile, NamPower said it will continue to maintain and upgrade its transmission infrastructure, while expanding it to accommodate the growing electricity demand and generation integration in the country.

Caption: Abnormal load – Two transformers from India, recently arrived at the Walvis Bay Harbour.