Football Premier League players’ awards set for Friday – 3 players dominate nominations

Brave Warriors’ Panduleni Nekundi, Marcel Papama and Dynamo Fredericks have been short listed for the three Premier League players’ awards announced on Monday in Windhoek.

The awards are to be held on 1 June at Safari Hotel and the nominees are as follows:

MTC Premiership Top Goal scorer of the Season (N$15,000): Panduleni Nekundi – African Stars FC.

MTC Premiership Player of the Season (N$30,000) with nominees: Dynamo Fredricks – Black Africa FC, Panduleni Nekundi – African Stars FC and Marcel Papama – Unam FC.

MTC Premiership Players Player of the Season (N$20,000) nominees: Dynamo Fredricks – Black Africa FC, Panduleni Nekundi – African Stars FC and Marcel Papama – Unam FC.

MTC Premiership Coach of the Season (N$20,000) nominees: Marley Ngarizemo – Young African FC, Gerhard Hengari – Mighty Gunners FC and Bobby Samaria – African Stars FC.

MTC Premiership Referee of the Season (N$10,000) nominees: Jackson Pavaza – Otjozondjupa Region,Willem Haitembu – Otjozondjupa Region and Nehemia Shooveleka – Ohangwena Region

MTC Premiership Assistant Referee of the Season (N$ 5000) nominees: Mathues Nevonga – Hardap Region; Sem Singeve – Otjozondjupa Region and Eneas Shikongo – Khomas Reg.

At the announcement on Monday, Elzita Beukes, Communications Manager at FNB Namibia said, “FNB is proud to be a partner in the development of soccer because there is nothing like the beautiful game to unite us as Namibians. The awards are prestigious recognition for all those who have served football in an exemplary way this season, and we would like to acknowledge those who performed outstandingly over the past few months”.

Meanwhile, John Ekongo, Corporate Communications Specialist at MTC said that MTC is thankful to be part of local football and look forward to a successful awards event on Friday

“MTC history in football and in generality sport development is well documented and we have nothing but indeed extreme pride that we are part of the beautiful game,” he added.