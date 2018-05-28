Weaner producers prepare for Agra’s 7th annual Championships

By Natasha Jacha

Agra Namibia will host its 7th Weaner Championships from July to September and winners this year are set to bag prizes worth more than N$400,000.

This year Agra will be host their competitions in 18 different auction pens, from as far south as Karasburg to the North in Grootfontein and Kamanjab.

According to Agra’s General Manger, Titus Koen at the launch, the competition runs annually and is a special event on the Agra Auctions calendar. This year Feedmaster will be responsible for the judging during the auction event.

Agra’s General Manager: Marketing and Business Development, Helga Busing-Volschenk said the weaner competition provides a tool to weaner producers to measure how they compare with their peers and where there are areas of improvement.

“At the end, it uplifts national standards and helps the industry to excel at offering high quality weaners,” he added.

Furthermore he said that the competition also makes Agra the only auctioneer in the country to give its sellers an opportunity to not only compete at local auction pen level, but also on regional and national level.

“For this competition it is only the broad farming community from both the communal and commercial areas who can participate, said Koen.

Sponsors for this year’s championships include, Bank Windhoek, Sanlam, Satam, Feedmaster, Parutus Africa (new sponsor), Indongo Toyota and Hino Indongo, Bayer, MSD and PowerBat Namibia.

Last year Agra sold close to 16,000 cattle during its weaner auctions.