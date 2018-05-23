FNB to offer career guidance to youth at upcoming Tourism Expo

At the upcoming Tourism Expo, FNB Namibia will participate in the career youth section, which aims to provide learners with the tools and resources to help them make important and valuable career decisions.

The 2018 Tourism Expo is slated to take place from 30 May to 2 June. According to Elzita Beukes, FNB’s Group Communications Manager, this will be the first time that the bank has a career stand at the Expo.

“Our stand is in the form of an interesting and interactive engagement where secondary school learners will have the opportunity to take an aptitude test and view an array of career-based videos to give them more guidance on a career path. Our staff will be on standby to answer any questions. The stand will also feature a variety of tourism specific careers.” she added.

FNB Namibia employs more than 2300 Namibians and the FNB Group has made significant contributions to economic growth and social development through employment creation, financing of industries and contribution to the fiscus.

“We believe that our people are the essence of the Group and we aim to make a difference both in their lives and those of other workers within the country,” said Beukes.