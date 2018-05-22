Harmful effects of wireless network technology to the human body

By Dr. Smita Francis

We all have been using smartphones and wireless network technologies for many years but little is known what effect these technologies have on our health.

The concepts of microwave radiation are complex and difficult for the average cell phone users to comprehend. In this article, Dr. Smita Francis highlights some of the physiological effect on our bodies and the smart choices that you can make to stay safe.

Technology is an integral part of our daily lives with cell phones and wireless networks being predominantly finding its way in our daily routine. Thus the human body is being constantly exposed to these signals.

In 2011, the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has classified wireless radiations from cell phones, baby monitors, tablets, cell towers, radar, Wi-Fi etc. as Class 2B carcinogen. This Class 2B carcinogen classification applies to appliances with an operating frequency ranging from 30 kHz to 300 GHz.

Health problems related to cell phone exposure

Different health problems associated with cell phone radiation. Wireless networks are gaining popularity due to its convenience. This ease of connectivity comes at a price. Ongoing research has identified that signals from a wireless network are potentially dangerous to humans. The constant proximity to wireless signals can cause headaches, insomnia, cardiac arrest and other health issues. Researchers have established that WIFI network signals predominantly affect the lower half of the human body and can trigger liver and pancreatic cancer.

Smart choices to minimise harmful effects of wireless network exposure

Technology is advancing, and with it, the concentration and the intensity of the wireless signals surrounding humans in the air is increasing. The use of cell phones, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are now rooted in our daily activities making our communication and internet connectivity easier. Coffee shops, offices and homes are equipped with Wi-Fi routers.

In Windhoek’s Wernhill, Maerua, and Grove Malls, all provide access to free wireless network to their customers.

In practice we cannot avoid or escape these signals but we can try and reduce their harmful effects on us. We do not have to give up our dependency on technology but we can make smarter choices about the way we use technology by making changes in our everyday usage patterns.

By making minor modifications to our daily routines and habits, we can try and minimise the harmful effects of these signals which are identified as a Class B carcinogen triggers, i.e. have the potential to cause cancers.

About: Dr Smita Francis, Senior Lecturer Department of Electrical Engineering and Coordinator Namibia Institute of Space Technology, Namibia University of Science and Technology. She is writing in her personal capacity. The research is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.