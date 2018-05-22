Wernhill’s Pick n Pay gets facelift after 21 years

Pick n Pay (PnP) Namibia this week officially launched its ‘new look’ store at Wernhil Park in Windhoek.

The store, which was PnP Namibia’s very first store opened in 1997, was renovated and refreshed as commitment from the retailer to continue enhancing the shopping experience.

According to Managing Director, Norbert Wurm at the l aunch said that revamping the store to new generation standard is for the benefit of the PnP customers in Windhoek – which elevates the quality of products and services offered.

“An incredible amount of work has gone into renovating the store. Therefore it is with pride that we present the New Generation Pick n Pay Wernhil store, where we create a modern, friendly environment as we serve our customers with passion,” he added.

PnP Regional Manager, Angelo Morkel at the official launch of the ‘new’ Wernhil PnP placed emphasis on the importance of realizing that the success of a business requires a concerted effort by all stakeholders.

“We understand that it is a responsibility that lies with each and every one of us to create a conducive environment for all business to grow,” he added.

Meanwhile, at the launch, PnP Wernhil re-affirmed its commitment to its continued support of the Monte Christo Primary School soup kitchen, with food safety training, weekly food donations, cleaning detergents, aprons and a monthly gift voucher worth N$1000.

Wernhil PnP currently employs 265 locals.

Caption: Pick n Pay (PnP) Wernhil Park on Monday launched a new look after the store was renovated to a more modern feel, to enhance customer experience. The store also celebrates its 21st birthday this year as the first store opened by PnP Namibia in 1997.