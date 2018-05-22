How not to land a bird – Trainee pilot lands aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport

A trainee pilot studying through the Windhoek Flight Training Centre, landed a Cessna 210 aircraft on its belly at Eros Airport on Tuesday morning, around 09h30.

According to the Namibia Airports Company (NAC) no fatalities were recorded.

NAC in a statement said that the Directorate of Aircraft Accident Investigation (DAAI) under the Ministry of Works and Transport immediately secured and cleared the scene and investigations are currently underway.

NAC said that the aircraft has since been removed from the runway and no significant damages to the runway or airport facilities were observed and operations at the airport are back to normal.

“NAC remains committed to maintain safe and secure landings and take-offs at our airports,” they added. Meanwhile, the aircraft that was involved in the incident belongs to the student.

Caption: GROUNDED – Cessna 210 aircraft on its belly at the Eros Airport on Tuesday.