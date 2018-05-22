Select Page

Find your inner self at the ‘Word Mound Meditation’ play

Posted by | May 22, 2018 |

Local artist Fellemon Ndongo, will be presenting his masterpiece play, ‘Word Mound Meditation’ on 31 May at 19:00 at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre. Entrance will be free of charge.

Ndongo told the Economist that the play will be a night of sharing experiences of being lost and away from humanity until one is woke.

The play traces the journey of healing and functionality through different space and the interaction with other people. In his play he recognises feelings and emotions of others, a journey through life as young adults, in the modern world captured from local cultural, intercultural values and experiences.

Ndongo believes natural projection of sound has to enable people to reach a spiritual state seeking, therefore self-awareness and connection are the key words of such a meditative experience through a reflective nigh of sound poetry and harmonies.

According to the play-writer, people should go try something new to know how to source and stand in peace in relations with sources of energy as well as awaking qualities of one’s true inner being without yielding to standards of isolation projected by the society.

 

