Stars shine – clinch Debmarine Namibia Cup as well as League title

NFA – African Stars’s experience won them the 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup on Saturday which saw them complete the club’s double ambitions.

According to coach Bobby Samaria who led the same club to a season double in 2010, he was worried in the goalless first half as UNAM executed their game plan nearly to perfection.

“They wanted to open us up with Tara (Katupose)and the number 11(Bornface Siyanga) taking our defenders wide and then create space through the middle for their midfielders but we kept our cool and defended well. Dennis (Tjetjinda) showed his experience and kept our defence very tight”, Samaria said after the match.

The experienced Treasure Kauapirura replaced Alfeus Handura at the start of the second half and on 75 minutes was so focused when raced to meet the ball from a corner kick taken by Aubrey Amseb from the left, directing the ball across the face of goal into the far post, leading to an explosive chorus of jubilation at the centre of Namibian football from the Stalile faithful.

UNAM nearly sent the game into extra time as Edmund Kambanda found space in the box into for his shot to come off the sprawling leg of Mbazuvara.

“Our goalkeeper saved the day for us. UNAM could have score that and our maximum concentration paid off at the end of the day. It was massive save and in addition to the other he made in the match, they carried us through against a very determined side,” said the Coach of the tournament Samaria.

Mbazuvara walked away with the Goalkeeper of the tournament award having only conceded once in the tournament, in the semifinal match against Eleven Arrows.