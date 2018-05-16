Slow down for school children – MVA Fund pleads

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund has called on all motorist to be cautious on the both the national roads as well as urban areas as the new school term commences next week.

The Fund (MVA) in a statement appealed to all motorists across the country to take extra caution and slowdown for school children

In a statement the Fund emphasized that the impetus is on everyone especially parents and public transportation companies and individuals to ensure safe travel back from holiday destinations.

The Fund added that people should plan their journey by allowing for sufficient travel time and thereby avoid speeding and while driving to ensure to obey all relevant rules of the road.

The public was advised to ensure to wear a seat-belt and at the same time, ensure that all passengers wear seat-belts to minimize the risk and extend of injury in case of a crash and to further ensure correct road of passengers and or children in vehicles as it relates to number of persons allowed.

“Motorist should ensure vehicle are in a roadworthy condition and all relevant documentations are in place and the new term is signaled by change in season which inadvertently results in a majority of children walking to school in the dark, therefore the level of visibility of the children in an important factor is their safe arrival at the school,” the Fund added.

Furthermore the Fund said motorists should be more considerate and create a forgiving environment around schools by reducing the speed limit at 30km per hour, especially around primary schools.

“Let us together safeguard the lives of our children on our roads and thereby secure them a healthy and productive future,” the Fund added.

Meanwhile, statistics show that compared to the same period in 2017, road crash data collated by the MVA Fund Call Centre indicate that the year to date rate of crashes, injuries and fatalities is showing a significant descent, were crashes declined by 15%, injuries declined by 17% and fatalities declined by 40%.

“Let us all redouble our efforts with the available resources and foster for rekindle hope that Namibian roads will be safe and future of the African child and all road users will be preserved for generation to come,” concluded the Fund.