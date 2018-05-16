Stars promises to dazzle the ‘students’ in Debmarine Namibia Cup final

African Stars and UNAM will lock horns in the 2018 Debmarine Namibia Cup final at the Sam Nujoma stadium on Saturday, 16h00.

Stars, 2018 league champions are looking to repeat their 2010 feat of winning the league and cup double under the same coach, Bobby Samaria and their captain Pat-Nevin Uanivi who promised goals in the final.

“We promise goals, none of the players who have been recently playing are injured that is a good thing that means all the players are in shape and are ready for the final. We didn’t play in this competition last year and our main focus is to keep the game at 90 minutes. We don’t want shoot outs or extra time, penalty shoot outs create pressure among players,” said Uanivi.

His opponent Heinrich Isaacks, captain of UNAM FC also threw caution to the wind about his team.

“African Stars might be the NPL Champions but we have been preparing for this competition since day one and that was displayed the previous Saturday during our match against Black Africa. The aim for us was to win the Debmarine Namibia Cup since last season but we got knocked out of the competition and this year we made it thus far and this is a chance for us, so basically our aim every day at training is to improve on the previous performances,” said Isaacks.

Isaacks added that Stars might have the numbers when it comes to packing the stadiums but UNAM is not doing that bad either and he urged all UNAM students to rally behind the team because this a major achievement for the team and the University itself.

Meanwhile, the crowd will be entertained by the by Sally Boss Madam and Kalux.

Gates will open at 12:00 hours and tickets are selling at N$30 at all Computicket outlets in the capital and at the Football House.