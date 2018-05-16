Coastal Realtors praised at annual gala dinner

FNB Executive Officer Business Johan van der Westhuizen, expressed his profound gratitude and thanked all Estate Agents for their loyalty and excellent support and their great performance at the recently held annual gala dinner held in Swakopmund.

The winners at the event were: Rural Estate agents who have registered transactions between N$5 – N$10 million; Olga Human- J&B Estates, Helvi M Mupupa- Tuka Properties CC, Karien Bruwer- Grobbies Estates, Sanett du Pratt- Anjo Estate Agency CC.

Estate agent with registered transactions between N$5 – N$12 million; Olga Human J& B Estates and the winning Rural agent award went to Olga Human from J&B Estates.

Meanwhile, awarded principal with the highest combined agency figures was Coastal Property Centre CC T/A Ramos Realtors Namibia’s Claudia Lofty-Eaton.

“As part of our commitment to the industry, we continuously strive to improve our customer service and are in the process of finalizing the second part of our front-end application system. A lot of work went into this project and we are excited to report that our turnaround times are improving daily,” van der Westhuizen added.

Van der Westhuizen said over the past 12 months the property market performance indicated the reality of an unknown ‘new normal’.

“Double digit growth figures experienced in the past is replaced by nearer to inflation linked growth. The current total mortgage book in Namibia exceeds N$36.5 billion of which FNB has the largest market share of 36.5%. The FNB mortgage book amounts to over N$ 13 billion. The industry experienced an increase in non-performing loans and FNB is grateful to report that our NPL’s are still far below that of the industry,” van der Westhuizen added.

Caption: Estate agency of the year Coastal Area – Coastal Property Centre T/A Ramos Realtor Namibia – Owner Claudia Lofty-Eaton represented by Joey Gerber.