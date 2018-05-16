Children’s delight for their pets shines in first SPCA poster competition

A ten-year-old girl at Walvis Bay Primary School, Elzaan Schoonbee, submitted the winning entry in the recently concluded SPCA poster competition.

Announcing the winners this week, the Chief Executive of SPCA Namibia, Mrs Monique Redecker, said “Our primary and motivating concern is the prevention of cruelty to all living creatures. The tools the SPCA uses to achieve our primary goals are leadership, education and action.”

The poster competition is used as one of the educational tools to reach the youth with the message to promote the humane treatment of all animals. “This is why we initiated this annual campaign. It is of utmost importance to educate our Namibian youth,” she continued.

Schoonbee’s design encapsulates the principle of loving care for a pet. The two main images, a girls and a dog, are suspended by two supportive hands, all done in vivid colours to evoke a strong feeling of attachment and mutual trust between human and animal.

The second to fifth places went to Mia Scheuermann from DHPS, Clara Muhr from Kaleidescope Creations, Jasmira Daud, also from Kaleidescope Creations, and Emily Tubbesing, another Kaleidescope entry.

The school with the biggest number of entries is the International School in Walvis Bay where a record 165 children submitted their designs. At Elnatan Privaatskool, the learners’ contributions won Allegra Hopker and 49 other participants, each a N$100 MTC recharge voucher.

“To prevent cruelty to animals we need to change attitudes in a positive way. This we implement and promote through human education,” said Redecker while drawing attention to the importance of education amongst both adults and the youth.

“Education is the key to prevention. In many cases, the undoubted cruelty, neglect or suffering of an animal has not been the result of a deliberate action by the owner, but the result of ignorance and/or lack of resources,” she said.

A staggering 525 entries were submitted for this first SPCA Namibian poster competition. The schools that participated are Otjiwarongo Christian School, Kaleidoscope Creations Art School, Elnatan Privaatskool, Windhoek International School, St Pauls College, International School Walvis Bay, Walvis Bay Primary School, and the Deutsche Hoehere Privatschule in Windhoek.