Siemens takes Digital Solutions of the year award at Africa Utility Week

Siemens, provider of a comprehensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services to help build and operate microgrids of any size won the Digital Solutions of the year award for its Siemens South Africa Head Quarters Micro Grid Project at the Africa Utility Week Industry Awards which took place in Cape Town this week.

A microgrid is a scaled-down version of the centralized power system and it can generate, distribute, and control power in a campus setting or small community.

The traditional power grid provides reliable power most of the time, but when natural disasters or security breaches threaten the grid, the ensuring blackouts can be catastrophic and costly.

It is for this reason that organisations and utilities are working together to build resilient, flexible power systems called microgrids.

Operating either as part of traditional grid or independently (or both), microgrids are revolutionizing the way energy resources are mananged. According to Siemens AG microgrids are are reliable, flexible, resilient, secure and can save money and store incorporate renewable energy.

Siemens provides generation and distribution of electrical energy as well as monitoring and controlling of microgrids.