Kraatz Marine internship programme absorbs more students

Kraatz Marine internship programme, now in its 7th year of existence will take in 11 more students from the Namibia Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT).

This will bring the total of participants to 80 since inception. Over the next six months, the 11 students will acquire relevant practical skills in Boiler Making and Welding, as well as Fitting and Turning.

“Regardless of the challenging economic times, we remain committed to contributing to skills development and growth of the economy. Established seven years ago, the Kraatz Internship Programme has played a critical part in enriching participants with the necessary skills and experience required for the labor market. This speaks directly to the O&L Group purpose ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’ which Kraatz is very passionate about,” said Kraatz Human Capital Manager, Roberto January.

Furthermore January said the programme enables students to do their job attachment to gain practical experience in preparation for the job market.

“The students receive on-the-job training and mentoring from Master Craftsmen with years of experience in the Industrial, Marine and Offshore industry,” he added.

O&L Group Director: Human Capital, Berthold Mukuahima said the internship programme has proven to be a great success over the past years.

“The O&L Group is extremely proud of the commitment of Kraatz management and employees to keep this programme alive and through it contribute to ongoing skills development which is absolutely commendable,” Mukuahima added.

The programme offers job attachment not only to students in their 3rd levels but gives opportunity to level 1 students as well.

The level 3 students stay with the company for a total of 12 months, which is required by NIMT to qualify or trade as level 4. Students will be rotated to give them the exposure within the Marine & Offshore and Industrial Divisions respectively.

Caption: Back row, F.L.T.R – Kraatz General Manager: Marine & Offshore, Kobie Potgieter; Petrus Ndeumana; Petrus Embashu; David Abraham; Juneas Amutenya; Ashley Mc Nab; Frans Albinus, and Kraatz Manager: Human Capital, Roberto January. Front row, F.L.T.R – Mbamba Muhembo; Joram Hamukwaya; Justina Sintango; Immanuel Vaino, and Iipinge Amupolo.