Power utility continues with energy saving campaign

NamPower has commenced with the second phase of the 1mLED campaign, following the conclusion of the first phase in June 2017, which saw 452,369 LED bulbs distributed across the country.

The power utility recently said that the project, which falls under the Short-term Critical Supply Programme is specifically targeting households that have been not received bulbs during the initial phase of the campaign.

According to him, a total of 56 towns, settlements and villages from all regions will be covered during the second phase.

“NamPower has a consignment of bulbs for households that have not benefited from the initial phase of the 1mLED campaign due to various reasons, which prompted the project team to initiate the second phase and distribute the remaining bulbs,” the utility said.

Meanwhile, over the course of the project, NamPower appointed consultancy services of an independent, certified Measurement & Verification (M&V) company to determine the savings attained by the campaign since kick-off.

“The process of verifying the savings achieved is methodological and requires time and resources to carry out. The M&V consultant delivered periodical reports on savings attained fromthe savings attained from 01 January 2017 to 31 May 2017 on total of 181 955 lighting retrofit claims which were recorded and assessed amounted to 2.460 MW and total Energy impact of 3 314.980MWh during the weekday evening peaks. The full impact of the campaign is yet to be determined,” NamPower added.