Meatco’s Canning department gets a clean bill of health

Meatco’s Cannery department was recently inspected by Lucky Star Divisional Food Safety and Quality Assurance Manager, Michael Young and received a clean bill of health.

According to Meatco’s Quality Assurance Manager, Hosea Shaanika, the recent findings have shown an improvement in the corned meat products’ manufacturing and packaging systems compared to the previous audit.

The audit, which takes place annually, follows the recent outbreak of Listeriosis in South Africa.

The renowned Meatco customer conducted an audit on hygiene testing and on product safety and the auditor was impressed with the entire process at the plant level.

Meatco is yet to receive the final audit report from the certification body, but in the event of any minor findings, they will be rectified and closed off within ten days from the day of receiving the report.

Shaanika noted that Meatco continues to grow with every audit by constantly improving systems in order to meet the requirements for a successful audit completion.