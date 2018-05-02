Standards Institute to commemorate World Metrology Day

Namibia will join the international community in commemorating World Metrology Day on 20 May under the theme: Constant evolution of International System of Units.

This day is an annual event during which more than 80 countries celebrate the impact of measurement on our daily lives.

Namibia through the Namibia Standards Institute (NSI) will commemorate this day through a stakeholder’s dinner event on the 18 May in Windhoek, targeted at senior government officials responsible for policy and decision making and support for metrology quality infrastructure and stakeholders in the metrology business.

The event will also celebrate the achievements of NSI’s Metrology laboratory, based in Windhoek’s Prosperita, in terms of accreditation and will host an official handover of the accreditation certificates for both mass and volume laboratories.

The NSI has invited speakers from the National Metrology Institute of South Africa (NMISA) and the Southern African Development Community Accreditation Services(SADCAS) to discuss the redefinition of SI units and on the importance of accreditation.

Metrology, the science of measurement is at the core of the National Quality Infrastructure, being at the centre of the national measurement system. Every process or service, for which a decision has to be made based on a measurement, must be supported by a sound metrology infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the NSI, as the National Metrology Institute in Namibia, plays an important role in ensuring that credible measurements standards are in place to service the food, transport industry, wholesale and retail sector and medical industry.

In the retail sector, the NSI inspects all pre-packaged goods and weighing scales in the supermarkets to ensure they comply with the required quantities declared, this ensures that Namibian consumers have peace of mind that pre-packages contain the correct quantities.