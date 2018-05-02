Parliament to host China’s top legislator

The National Assembly will be hosting a high level delegation from China, led by Li Zhanshu, Chairman of the National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China.

The delegation will be in Windhoek for a period of three days, from 15 to 17 May 2. This comes after bilateral relations between Namibia and China have been greatly elevated since President Hage Geingob recently engaged China’s President Xu Jinping, during his State visit to China.

The delegation is visiting three countries in Africa, with Namibia as the final stop. The Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi receive Zhanshu Chinese and engage in in-depth discussion about the level of cooperation between the Parliamentary institutions of the two countries.

They will sign a Memorandum of Understanding on mutual inter-parliamentary cooperation, which will involve capacity building in technical areas including but not limited to training and exchange visits of Parliamentarians and staff.

In addition, the delegation is also facilitating a MoU with the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, involving the donation of 4×4 pickup vehicles and camping equipment including tents, for anti-poaching operations. Furthermore, a MoU will also be signed with the Ministry of Health and Social Services on the treatment of eye cataract patients and the donation of eye cataract treatment equipment to Namibia, under a programme code-named Brightness Campaign.

“In line with our two countries’ elevated strategic cooperation and friendship, it is our desire to see to it that such strategic partnerships lead to mutually strengthened bonds between our Governments, our Parliaments and the private sector and even amongst individual citizens. True to our theme for the 2018 Parliamentary Calendar Year, the Namibian Parliament is dedicated to forging partnerships which will strengthen democracy in the country and beyond,” David Nahogandja, Public Relations Officer at the National Assembly said.