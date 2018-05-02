Select Page

Istore Namibia to replace batteries for N$377 under the Apple battery replacement programme

Posted by | May 8, 2018 |

Following Apple’s iPhone battery replacement statement, iStore Namibia has announced its replacement price and process for iPhone users in the country.

According to a statement this week Istore Namibia said that iPhone battery replacement cost – iStore’s out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement, in accordance with the official Apple battery replacement programme, is N$377 excluding VAT, effective immediately.

Istore said to find out if your iPhone is eligible for this programme, owners of iPhone SE, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7 and 7 Plus who suspect that their battery might need to be replaced should visit www.myistore.co.na to make a technical appointment from Tuesday, 8 May.

“The customer’s iPhone will be assessed in store, and if eligible under this programme, will be sent for battery replacement. Online booking is essential,” they added.

Apple Inc. confirmed in December 2017 that it was slowing down its older models due to the older weakened batteries not coping with the phone’s workload.

 

 

