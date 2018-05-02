Wildlife Resorts strengthens executive team

The Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has appointed Talita Horn as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Julia Mutumbulua as its new Chief Human Capital Officer (CHC) as of May.

Both executives join the resorts with vast experience within their respective areas of expertise. Horn has experience in being a Chartered Accountant and qualified Internal Auditor having worked in South Africa, United Kingdom and Namibia. Before joining NWR, Both Horn and Mutumbulua worked at PwC Namibia, with respective responsibilities of Internal Auditing Services and Recruitment Manager.

“I will aim to strengthen and protect the financial condition of the company. I am quite excited to join NWR because my working career has now come full circle, with my first job being in the hotel trade many years ago, followed by me qualifying as a chartered accountant, and now back to the hospitality trade,” Horn said.

Horn further said that she is tremendously excited at the opportunity to contribute to the Namibian economy, by maximising the multiplier effect of the tourism dollars coming into the country.

“With the expectation from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism, and the Ministry of Public Enterprises, that commercial SOEs are driven by business objectives, I cannot wait to develop our talent, and build a stronger support function, so that the team can give tourists what they want – a memorable experience of Namibian hospitality,” Horn added.

On her part, Mutumbulua who holds a B Comm in Human Resources, and a B Comm. (Hons) in Industrial Psychology both obtained from the University of Western Cape. She obtained her talent management competencies over the years through consulting at State-Owned Enterprises across various industries, and in the Private Sector as a consultant too.

Additionally, she spent seven years of her career in a South African context where she studied and completed her internship in Psychometrics. She further spent four years at the coast in various entrepreneurial capacities.

“My focus would be in blending heightened job satisfaction and enhanced productivity in NWR for both the individual and the organisation through focused developmental interventions informed by psychological assessments and competency support, as well as by fostering a work environment where the individuals feel valued and respected regardless of work levels,” Mutumbulua said.

NWR’s Managing Director, Zelna Hengari is very enthusiastic about these appointments, as they affirm the long-term vision of making NWR a great company to work for and the leading company in Namibia’s tourism sector.

Hengari is particularity delighted with the fact that the new executive team members are women of calibre whose mere presence at the senior level shall contribute to gender equality within the workplace at NWR in particular and the tourism industry in general.

“Being able to attract such considerable talent to our executive team is a testimony to the rise of the NWR brand within the marketplace and we are determined to build on the progress we have made,” Hengari concluded.

Caption: NWR Chief Human Capital Officer, Julia Mutumbulua(left) and Chief Financial Officer, Talita Horn .