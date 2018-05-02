AU Commission Chairperson to discuss key African Union priorities during visit

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, is in the country on a 3-day visit from 8 to 10 May at the invitation of H.E President Hage Geingob.

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation in a statement said during the visit the Chairperson of the AU Commission will exchange views with President Hage and other local authorities on key African Union priorities, including continental integration, peace and security and AU institutional reforms.

According to the ministry the AU official will also pay a courtesy call on former President Hifikepunye Pohamba as well as have an interface with the business community in the country.

The ministry said the visit of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission highlights the importance Namibia attaches to the African Union and how the AU value Namibia’s membership and contribution to the activities of the AU in general.

Meanwhile, Mahamat, was in South Africa, where he addressed the Pan African Parliament on Monday at the opening ceremony of its 6th legislature.