Southern Business School Namibia caps 522 distance learners

Southern Business School Namibia’s Graduation Ceremony recently took place in Windhoek and a total of 522 students were awarded certificates of completion through SBS Namibia Distance Learning.

These included; Higher Certificate in Management (225), Diploma (121), Advance Dip (15), BBA(72), BPP(18), BBAHons(48), BPPHons(9), MM(13) and MP(1).

Students received degrees in Higher Certificate in Management and Paralegal, Diploma, Advance Diploma in Management, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Policing Practice, Bachelor of Business Administration Honours, Bachelor of Policing Practice Honours, Masters in Management and Masters in Policing Practice.

At the graduation ceremony, Albin Jacobs, Director of SBS Namibia made the welcoming remarks, while Dr Divya Singh, the Chief Academic Affairs at Stadio Holdings, gave the keynote address.

Singh emphasised the need for education and educated people to help in building up the country further.

“Today’s graduates juggle jobs, family, friends and social life while still managing to pursue tertiary education through Distance Learning with SBS Namibia. Often it is said that people take the easy

road and do not want to invest in themselves or their country. These SBS Namibia graduates prove that this is a fallacy,” she added.

Jacobs added, “these students embody all that is positive about Distance Education. They are securing a better life for themselves through education, while many hold down a full or part-time job at the same time. Distance Education is a real and viable option when wanting to pursue tertiary education.”

Meanwhile, through its ‘Hands-on, Minds-on, Hearts-on’ philosophy, Southern Business School Namibia has enabled locals to transform their lives by securing their futures with a strong foundation in skills and knowledge.

According to Jacobs the graduation is a celebration of all the hard work that the distance learning students have put in to achieve their success at Southern Business School Namibia.