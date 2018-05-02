Angolan President to embark on maiden visit to Namibia since taking office

H.E President Hage Geingob will host President of Angola H. E. João Gonçalves Lourenço on a State visit from 3 to 5 May.

According to a statement from the Office of the President, the Angolan President will arrive in Namibia on 3 May for a three day State Visit. This is President Lourenco’s first visit to Namibia following his inauguration as President of Angola in September 2017.

“Upon arrival, the two leaders will discuss matters of mutual concern, followed by a Press Briefing. A State Banquet will be held in honour of President Lourenço in the evening,” the statement added.

Meanwhile on 4 May, President Lourenço will participate as Guest of Honour in the commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the Cassinga Massacre, to be held at the Heroes Acre in Windhoek.

Cassinga Day, a public holiday in the country is commemorated in remembrance of the attack by the Apartheid forces of South Africa on the Cassinga Refugee Camp in Southern Angola on 4 May 1978.

During the visit, President Lourenço will witness the renaming of Ausspannplatz Circle to Dr. Antonio Agostinho Neto Square in honour of the First President of the Republic of Angola.

President Lourenço and his delegation depart for Luanda on Saturday, 5 May.