Rocky Crest Extension 5 and 7 to be established as urban population continues to grow

The City Of Windhoek last week approved the application for the establishment of two new townships.

The Windhoek Municipality’s Public Relations office in a statement said that the backlog for residential land cuts across all income groups, and the residential land to be developed in Rocky Crest Extension 5 and 7 will cater for the middle-income groups.

Rocky Crest Extension 5 will yield 307 plots of which 256 are for single residential while Rocky Crest Extension 7 measuring about 21 hectares will yield about 190 plots of which 175 are for single residential purposes measuring within the range of about 400 square meters each.

“The population of the City of Windhoek continues to grow, with figures as reflected by the Namibia Statistic Agency indicating the growth of the city’s population from 28% in 1991 to 48% in 2016,” the statement read.

According to the City authorities the development of the two townships speaks to the Harambee Prosperity theme on Social Progression which is also incorporated in the City of Windhoek’s corporate strategic transformation plan for 2017/2022.

The City said it faces challenges to address the demand for serviced land which is fueled by the high rate of urbanization, a slow decentralization process as well as unemployment and social inequity among others.